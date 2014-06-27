* Indian shares are likely to trade range-bound as investors have turned cautious and will wait for clarity in the maiden budget of the newly-elected Modi government, due on July 10. * The market will take a close look at the U.S. non-farm payroll data, due on July 3, which will direct the short-term trend in global equities. * Auto stocks will be in focus as companies will report monthly sales numbers in the coming week. * Reliance Industries Ltd will be watched as the Securities Appellate Tribunal will deliver its verdict on an insider trading case against the company. * Oil and gas stocks will be in focus, given the continuing conflict in Iraq, and investors will also eye news flow on reforms in the sector. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: India's Infrastructure output data for May, India's Federal deficit data for the first two months of this fiscal, India external debt data Tue: French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius visits India, India-Manufacturing PMI Thurs: India services PMI; European central bank's rate decision (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)