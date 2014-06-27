BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* USD/INR trading down at 60.11/12 versus its Thursday's close of 60.14/15 with the dollar's losses against other majors and Asian currencies getting offset by demand for the greenback from importers. * The pair has traded in a tight 60.08 to 60.15 band so far in the session. * Importers particularly oil firms were seen buying dollars to meet month-end import commitments. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.06 percent. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. Shares are trading largely flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: