* USD/INR trading down at 60.11/12 versus its Thursday's close of 60.14/15 with the dollar's losses against other majors and Asian currencies getting offset by demand for the greenback from importers. * The pair has traded in a tight 60.08 to 60.15 band so far in the session. * Importers particularly oil firms were seen buying dollars to meet month-end import commitments. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.06 percent. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. Shares are trading largely flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)