Fitch Revises Wharf Holdings' Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A-'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Hong
Kong-based The
Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A-'. The full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
The Positive Outlook is driven by Wharf's improved financial
profile and the
increasing stability of its China portfolio. Higher China risk
exposure than its
peers