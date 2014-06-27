June 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
Guarantor Safeway Limited
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date July 4, 2029
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.476
Yield 4.991 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2028 UKT
Payment Date July 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1083226321
