BANGALORE, JUNE 27 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 27500 ICS-103(23mm) 32200 ICS-104(24mm) 36400 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 34100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36300 ICS-105(27mm) 44200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35100 ICS-105MMA(27) 37400 ICS-105PHR(28) 45100 ICS-105(28mm) 41100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41600 ICS-105(29mm) 42300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42700 ICS-105(30mm) 43200 ICS-105(31mm) 44400 ICS-106(32mm) 44900 ICS-107(34mm) 59000