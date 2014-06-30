* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.75 percent on Friday, is seen opening slightly
higher, tracking an uptick in U.S. yields but trading would be
rangebound ahead of the federal budget on July 10.
* Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.76 percent
and move in an 8.73 to 8.80 percent range during the day.
* U.S. Treasuries' prices turned lower on Friday after steady
gains earlier in the week, fuelled by data suggesting economic
growth in America may be slower than policymakers believe.
* Brent crude oil was little changed in choppy trading on Friday
as investors moved to square positions following one of the
international benchmark's biggest weekly falls this year due to
reduced concerns over exports from strife-torn Iraq.
* The next key trigger for markets will be the federal budget.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)