* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.75 percent on Friday, is seen opening slightly higher, tracking an uptick in U.S. yields but trading would be rangebound ahead of the federal budget on July 10. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.76 percent and move in an 8.73 to 8.80 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries' prices turned lower on Friday after steady gains earlier in the week, fuelled by data suggesting economic growth in America may be slower than policymakers believe. * Brent crude oil was little changed in choppy trading on Friday as investors moved to square positions following one of the international benchmark's biggest weekly falls this year due to reduced concerns over exports from strife-torn Iraq. * The next key trigger for markets will be the federal budget. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)