* Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday, following gains in Asian markets. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.3 percent. * Asian share markets edged cautiously higher while the dollar stayed under pressure ahead of packed week of economic data that will test investor hopes for a pick-up in the United States, and global, economy. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.82 billion rupees ($30.32 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Western governments are rushing to visit India's new Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawn by the prospect of multi-billion-dollar deals as the government prepares to open the nascent defence industry to foreign investment. * Also on watch, India's infrastructure output for May and fiscal deficit data for April-May, due later in the day. ($1 = 60.0300 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)