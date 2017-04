* USD/INR at 60.02/03 versus its Friday's close of 60.0850/0950, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies with traders now focussing on the domestic share market for cues on foreign fund flows. * The pair is seen holding in a 59.80 to 60.30 range during the session. Demand for the greenback from oil refiners looking to meet month-end demand is expected to limit any sharp downward pressure on the pair. * Most Asian currencies stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The main share index up 0.3 percent in pre-open trade. * Asian share markets edged cautiously higher while the dollar stayed under pressure ahead of packed week of economic data that will test investor hopes for a pick-up in the U.S. and global economies. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)