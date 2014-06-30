* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points to 8.73 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices. * Brent futures dipped towards $113 a barrel on Monday, adding to last week's fall as supply disruption fears from Iraq eased as government forces launched a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country. * Traders, however, expect yields to remain rangebound ahead of the federal budget on July 10. The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.70-8.80 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries' prices turned lower on Friday after steady gains earlier in the week, fuelled by data suggesting economic growth in America may be slower than policymakers believe. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)