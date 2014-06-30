* Shares in Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trades after Citigroup bought shares in the company on Friday, traders said. * Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 4 million shares in the company or about 0.96 percent of the equity, in a block deal on Friday, exchange data shows. * Shares in the company were up 2.27 percent at 0349 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)