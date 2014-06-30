BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
* Shares in Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd rose as much as 2.7 percent in early trades after Citigroup bought shares in the company on Friday, traders said. * Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd bought 4 million shares in the company or about 0.96 percent of the equity, in a block deal on Friday, exchange data shows. * Shares in the company were up 2.27 percent at 0349 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac