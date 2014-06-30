* Shares in Wabco India Ltd surge as much as 17.8 percent to their record high of 3,667 rupees after The Economic Times reported the government would make anti-lock braking systems compulsory for all new models of commercial vehicles starting next April, citing unnamed government officials. (bit.ly/1k4bk5y) * The stock also benefits after Kotak Institutional Equities separately starts coverage on Wabco India with an "add" rating and a target price of 3,500 rupees, saying the company would benefit from a recovery in sales of commercial vehicles as India's largest manufacturer of braking systems for the segment. * Wabco shares up 7 percent at 0402 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)