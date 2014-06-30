BRIEF-Pincon Spirit raises monthly production capacity of Asansol unit
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
* Shares of Indian oil refiners gain after crude oil prices cool down. Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 3.3 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 3.1 percent and Indian Oil Corp is up 1.7 percent. * Brent futures dipped towards $113 a barrel on Monday, adding to last week's fall as supply disruption fears from Iraq eased as government forces launched a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says monthly production capacity of Asansol unit of company has been increased from 1.2 mln bottles to 4 mln bottles
Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A & T Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac