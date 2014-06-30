* Shares of Indian oil refiners gain after crude oil prices cool down. Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 3.3 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 3.1 percent and Indian Oil Corp is up 1.7 percent. * Brent futures dipped towards $113 a barrel on Monday, adding to last week's fall as supply disruption fears from Iraq eased as government forces launched a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)