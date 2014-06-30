* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops
further, currently down 4 basis points on day at 8.71 percent,
tracking a fall in global crude oil prices with some quarter-end
buying also aiding prices.
* Banks usually try to buy bonds to boost prices for making
balance sheets look better at the end of each quarter. Some
value-buying is also being seen ahead of the budget, say
dealers.
* Brent futures dropped below $113 a barrel, adding to last
week's fall, as fears of a disruption to supplies from Iraq
eased after government forces launched a pushback against a
Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country.
* Traders, however, expect yields to remain rangebound ahead of
the federal budget on July 10. The 10-year paper is seen moving
in an 8.70-8.78 percent range during the rest of the session.
