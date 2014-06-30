* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops further, currently down 4 basis points on day at 8.71 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices with some quarter-end buying also aiding prices. * Banks usually try to buy bonds to boost prices for making balance sheets look better at the end of each quarter. Some value-buying is also being seen ahead of the budget, say dealers. * Brent futures dropped below $113 a barrel, adding to last week's fall, as fears of a disruption to supplies from Iraq eased after government forces launched a pushback against a Sunni militant takeover of large areas of the country. * Traders, however, expect yields to remain rangebound ahead of the federal budget on July 10. The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.70-8.78 percent range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)