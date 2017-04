* USD/INR at 60.05/06, bouncing back from the session low of 60.00 after suspected buying by state-run banks on behalf of the central bank, say dealers. The pair had closed at 60.0850/0950 on Friday. * Demand for the greenback from oil refiners looking to meet month-end demand is also expected to limit any sharp downward pressure on the pair. * USD/INR had earlier been under pressure in line with gains in other Asian currencies due to views that the U.S. Fed is unlikely to raise interest rates soon after disappointing economic data. * The pair is seen holding in a 59.80 to 60.20 range during the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)