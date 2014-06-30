* India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.18 percent while the broader NSE index is trading 1.25 percent higher, as traders cite some window-dressing buying, or buying of relative outperformers on the last day of the month and the quarter. * Blue-chip stocks lead gains with ICICI Bank Ltd gaining 2.9 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. up 2.4 percent. * Power and capital goods stocks are also among the top gainers: Tata Power Co. Ltd is up 3.4 percent while Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is trading 6.6 percent higher. * However, auto stocks were trading lower with Hero MotoCorp. Ltd down 0.6 percent and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd down 0.4 percent on concerns of weaker monsoon that may impact sales. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)