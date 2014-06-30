BRIEF-Man Group funds under management rise to $88.7 bln in Q1
* Funds under management (fum) of $88.7 billion at 31 march 2017 (31 december 2016: $80.9 billion)
June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 96.814
Reoffer price 96.814
Yield 1.83 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilts
Payment Date July 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, RBC & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 500 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0925581265
* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes