BRIEF-Haoxiangni Jujube says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 0.7 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
June 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Robert Bosch
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 8, 2024
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 98.96
Reoffer price 98.96
Yield 1.865 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 62.1 basis points
Over 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date July 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1084563615
