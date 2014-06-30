June 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ArcelorMittal

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 6, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.182

Yield 3.026 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 252.5bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date July 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,

BBVA & CM-CIC

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1084568762

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)