BRIEF-IKB Deutsche Industriebank: tender offer to holders of capital raising and hybrid raising notes
* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes
June 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ArcelorMittal
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 6, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.182
Yield 3.026 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 252.5bp
Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR
Payment Date July 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,
BBVA & CM-CIC
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB+ (S&P),
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1084568762
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes
HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong plans to toughen information security rules after a series of embarrassing hacks at the city's brokers, the securities regulator said on Thursday.