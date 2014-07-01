* USD/INR is expected to fall from its previous close of 60.17/18, tracking gains in Asian currencies and stocks. * However, dealers say the rupee will continue to remain in a tight range on geopolitical tension in Iraq and suspected central bank intervention. * The pair currently seen trading at 60.07/09 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. The pair is seen remaining in a 59.90 to 60.50 range during the session. * The Indian rupee fell on Monday, posting its first quarterly fall in three as suspected intervention by the central bank continues to prevent the currency from gaining much above 60 to the dollar. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading 0.36 percent higher. * Asian shares were off to a cautious start near a three-year high on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar was listless as investors took new bets that U.S. monetary policy will stay loose for some time. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)