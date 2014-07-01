* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.74 percent on Monday, is seen opening slightly higher, on India's weak fiscal deficit data and auto fuel price hike. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.76 percent and move in an 8.70 to 8.80 percent range during the day. * India's fiscal deficit in the first two months of the 2014/15 financial year touched 2,408.37 billion rupees ($40.05 bln), or 45.6 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday. * Indian Oil Corp will raise the retail price of gasoline by about 2.8 percent and that of diesel by about 1 percent from Tuesday as global oil prices has firmed and the rupee weakened in the last two weeks due to violence in Iraq. * Dealers expect investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of the new government's budget which will be unveiled on July 10 and the wholesale and consumer inflation indicators later this month, although analysts see opportunistic buying as well. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)