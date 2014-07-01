* Indian shares are set to open stronger on Tuesday after heavy buying by foreign institutional investors in the previous session while optimism around fuel price hike is also seen helping. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Asian shares were off to a cautious start near a three-year high while the U.S. dollar was listless as investors took new bets that U.S. monetary policy will stay loose for some time. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $214.42 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian Oil Corp will raise the retail price of gasoline by about 2.8 percent and that of diesel by about 1 percent from Tuesday as global oil prices has firmed and the rupee weakened in the last two weeks due to violence in Iraq. * India's fiscal deficit in the first two months of the 2014/15 financial year touched 2,408.37 billion rupees ($40.05 bln), or 45.6 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday. * Investors will also look at factory surveys from China, Japan, South Korea and India for signs of growth in activity and orders, particularly export orders which have been a weak spot. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)