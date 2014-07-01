* USD/INR trading at 60.13/14 marginally below its previous close of 60.17/18, tracking losses in the dollar versus other Asian currencies. * However, the rupee is expected to continue to remain in a tight range ahead of the federal budget on July 10 with the geo-political situation in Iraq and central bank intervention being closely monitored. * Traders will monitor the domestic share market for clues on the direction of foreign fund flows. The main share index trading up 0.22 percent in pre-open trade. * The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)