* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.74 percent with dealers expecting another round of rangebound sessions in the absence of any key triggers. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent during the day. * Investors will watch global crude oil prices for clues on its impact on domestic inflation during the session. * Indian Oil Corp raised the retail price of gasoline by about 2.8 percent and that of diesel by about 1 percent from Tuesday as global oil prices have firmed and the rupee weakened in the last two weeks due to violence in Iraq. * Dealers expect investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of the new government's budget which will be unveiled on July 10 and the wholesale and consumer inflation indicators later this month, although analysts see opportunistic buying as well. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)