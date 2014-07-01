* India's BSE index is up 0.44 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.31 percent higher, after heavy buying by foreign institutional investors in the previous session. A hike in fuel prices also helps. * ICICI Bank rises 0.9 percent, while Larsen & Toubro is up 0.6 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $214.42 million on Monday, their biggest single-day buying since June 12, provisional exchange data shows. * Indian Oil Corp raises the retail price of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday as global oil prices firmed and the rupee weakened in the last two weeks due to violence in Iraq. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)