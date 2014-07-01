* India's Hindalco Industries Ltd surges 6.8 percent after CLSA upgrades the stock to "buy" from "sell" and raises its target price to 215 rupees from 110 rupees. * CLSA says Hindalco's subsidiary Novelis Corp "will be a big beneficiary of the accelerating shift of global automakers from steel to aluminium given its strong franchise and upcoming capacities". * Hindalco shares could double in four years, benefiting also from "a multi-year deleveraging cycle", it says, while noting that the cost structure at Indian smelters "is not as bad as we thought." (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)