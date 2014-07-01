* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 2 basis points on the day to 8.72 percent on some value-buying ahead of the federal budget later in July. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to move in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent during the day. * Investors will watch global crude oil prices for clues on its impact on domestic inflation during the session. * Dealers expect investors to remain on the sidelines ahead of the new government's budget which will be unveiled on July 10 and the wholesale and consumer inflation indicators later this month, although analysts see opportunistic buying as well. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)