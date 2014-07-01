* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares up 4.3 percent after earlier marking a record high of 2,563.75 rupees as the company said it sold 112,773 units in June, higher than some analyst expectations of about 100,000 units. * Sales in June have been good due to the extension of excise duty benefits despite the closure of a plant for one week for maintenance, traders add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)