* USD/INR trading at 60.11/12, marginally below its previous close of 60.17/18 on foreign inflows and absence of any central bank intervention so far, dealers say. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $214.42 million on Monday, their biggest single-day buying since June 12, provisional exchange data shows. * Also, the pair is tracking losses in the dollar versus other Asian currencies. * The dollar wallowed close to seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, with the greenback pressured by doubts about the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. * However, the rupee is expected to continue to remain in a tight range ahead of the federal budget on July 10 with the geo-political situation in Iraq and central bank intervention at 60 level being closely monitored. * The pair is seen holding in a 60 to 60.40 range during the session. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)