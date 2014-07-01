July 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 1, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.07
Yield 0.781 pct
Payment Date July 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000LB0XZM7
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)