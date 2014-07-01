PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 08, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.065
Reoffer price 99.065
Yield 1.979 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 08, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A11QSB8
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.