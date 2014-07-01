July 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale Du Credit Immobilier
De France SA (3CIF)
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2018
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.964
Yield 0.509 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated FRTR 1.0 pct 2018
and FRTR 1.0 pct 2018
Payment Date July 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
Nat & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
