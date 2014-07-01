July 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 252 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2019

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price 100.255

Reoffer price 99.88

Yield 0.274 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0248204627

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 433 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.828

Reoffer price 100.203

Yield 0.977 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0248209642

* * * *

Tranche 2

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

