* USD/INR is expected to fall from its previous close of 60.07/08, on continued foreign institutional investment flows. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 8.56 billion rupees ($142.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * The pair currently seen trading at 60.05/07 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. The pair is seen trading in a range of 59.75 to 60.30 during the session. * Most Asian currencies like won, Taiwan dollar trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Australian dollar hovered near an eight-month peak early on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a short squeeze while an upbeat manufacturing survey helped power sterling to levels not seen in nearly six years. * Asian stocks scored a three-year peak after a round of upbeat global economic data whetted risk appetites and helped Wall Street taste all-time highs. * Traders continue to monitor suspected central bank intervention, progress on the monsoon and geopolitical tension in Iraq. * The central bank bought a net $14.51 billion in the forward market in May compared with net forward dollar sales of $6.09 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data available on the RBI's website. ($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)