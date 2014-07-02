* USD/INR is expected to fall from its previous close
of 60.07/08, on continued foreign institutional investment
flows.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 8.56 billion
rupees ($142.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* The pair currently seen trading at 60.05/07 in the offshore
spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. The
pair is seen trading in a range of 59.75 to 60.30 during the
session.
* Most Asian currencies like won, Taiwan dollar trading stronger
against the dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The Australian dollar hovered near an eight-month peak early
on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a short squeeze while
an upbeat manufacturing survey helped power sterling to levels
not seen in nearly six years.
* Asian stocks scored a three-year peak after a round of upbeat
global economic data whetted risk appetites and helped Wall
Street taste all-time highs.
* Traders continue to monitor suspected central bank
intervention, progress on the monsoon and geopolitical tension
in Iraq.
* The central bank bought a net $14.51 billion in the forward
market in May compared with net forward dollar sales of $6.09
billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on
data available on the RBI's website.
($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)