* Indian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday on strong
cues from the Wall Street and Asian peers, and favourable
comments from the finance minister.
* A high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges for
India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding
that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
rise 0.76 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is up 0.89 percent.
* Asian stocks scored a three-year peak after a round of upbeat
global economic data whetted risk appetites and helped Wall
Street taste all-time highs.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 8.56 billion
rupees ($142.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data
shows.
($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees)
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)