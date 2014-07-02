* Indian shares are likely to open higher on Wednesday on strong cues from the Wall Street and Asian peers, and favourable comments from the finance minister. * A high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges for India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.76 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.89 percent. * Asian stocks scored a three-year peak after a round of upbeat global economic data whetted risk appetites and helped Wall Street taste all-time highs. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 8.56 billion rupees ($142.8 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. ($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)