* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.74 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening flat on the
finance minister's comments on policy making, and hopes of some
revival in the monsoon.
* Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.76 percent
and move in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent during the day.
* A high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges for
India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding
that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked.
* Traders say the market would remain rangebound on lack of
near-term trigger with an eye on the fiscal deficit and
borrowing details in the upcoming budget on July 10.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after traders
reconsidered bullish bets on U.S. bonds ahead of Thursday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report, while strong U.S. and Chinese
manufacturing data stymied safe-haven bids.
