* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.74 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening flat on the finance minister's comments on policy making, and hopes of some revival in the monsoon. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.76 percent and move in a range of 8.70 to 8.80 percent during the day. * A high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges for India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked. * Traders say the market would remain rangebound on lack of near-term trigger with an eye on the fiscal deficit and borrowing details in the upcoming budget on July 10. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after traders reconsidered bullish bets on U.S. bonds ahead of Thursday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, while strong U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data stymied safe-haven bids. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)