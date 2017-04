* USD/INR marginally lower at 60.03/04 versus its Wednesday close of 60.07/08, as custodian banks sell dollars. * Foreign institutional flows continue to hurt the pair. Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $142.8 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. Shares trading up 0.65 percent. * USD/INR is seen trading in a range of 59.90 to 60.10 during the session, dealers say. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders expect the central bank to step up dollar purchases should foreign fund inflows continue through the day. * The central bank bought a net $14.51 billion in the forward market in May compared with net forward dollar sales of $6.09 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data available on the RBI's website. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)