* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis points to 8.70 percent after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley warned on Tuesday against "economic populism," sparking hope for tough fiscal consolidation measures in the annual budget to be unveiled on July 10. * Jaitley also called high fiscal deficit and inflation major challenges for India, further contributing to the gains in bonds. * Still, traders warn bonds could remain rangebound until the budget. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)