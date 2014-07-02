* Shares of India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd gain as much as 3.4 percent after Citigroup raises its price target for the company to 1,140 rupees from 960 rupees, with a 'buy' rating on the stock. * Citi said in a note that aggressive ramp-up has resulted in lower margin for FY14 and that it expects a pick-up in growth from FY15 as a result of the move. * "We believe Apollo looks well set to achieve over 20 percent topline growth and 80-100bps EBIDTA margin expansion every year over the next few years," it said. * Apollo has funded over 70 percent of its capex internally over the last three years, up from 21 percent in FY08. Citi said net debt/equity seems comfortable and that this greater comfort on funding has allowed the company to shift a gear up and step up investment for longer-term growth. * Apollo shares up 3.15 percent at 1,020.45 rupees at 0549 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)