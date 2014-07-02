* Shares of India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd
gain as much as 3.4 percent after Citigroup raises its price
target for the company to 1,140 rupees from 960 rupees, with a
'buy' rating on the stock.
* Citi said in a note that aggressive ramp-up has resulted in
lower margin for FY14 and that it expects a pick-up in growth
from FY15 as a result of the move.
* "We believe Apollo looks well set to achieve over 20 percent
topline growth and 80-100bps EBIDTA margin expansion every year
over the next few years," it said.
* Apollo has funded over 70 percent of its capex internally over
the last three years, up from 21 percent in FY08. Citi said net
debt/equity seems comfortable and that this greater comfort on
funding has allowed the company to shift a gear up and step up
investment for longer-term growth.
* Apollo shares up 3.15 percent at 1,020.45 rupees at 0549 GMT.
