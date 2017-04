* USD/INR eases to 59.8850 from its previous close of 60.07/08, after touching a session low of 59.8550, the lowest since June 19. * Falls in USD/INR track gains in share indexes to record highs, and strong dollar inflows after India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley warned on Tuesday against "economic populism", sparking hopes of tough fiscal consolidation measures in the upcoming annual budget due on July 10. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)