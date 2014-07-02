* Indian shares rise more than 1 percent to record highs after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's comment on Tuesday that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked stoke expectations of a pragmatic budget on July 10. * The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1.18 percent to a record high of 25,805.52, surpassing its previous life high of 25,735.87 hit on June 11. * The broader NSE index gained as much as 1.07 percent to 7,717.75, breaching its previous record of 7,700.05 also hit on June 11. * Blue-chip stocks led gains. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 2.2 percent, ICICI Bank rises 1.13 percent and Reliance Industries Ltd advances 1.49 percent. * Power and capital goods stocks also gain, with Larsen & Toubro Ltd gaining 1.7 percent and NTPC Ltd trading 1.9 percent higher on budget hopes. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)