* Indian shares rise more than 1 percent to record highs after
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's comment on Tuesday that
"mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked stoke
expectations of a pragmatic budget on July 10.
* The benchmark BSE index rose as much as 1.18 percent
to a record high of 25,805.52, surpassing its previous life high
of 25,735.87 hit on June 11.
* The broader NSE index gained as much as 1.07 percent
to 7,717.75, breaching its previous record of 7,700.05 also hit
on June 11.
* Blue-chip stocks led gains. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
gains 2.2 percent, ICICI Bank rises 1.13 percent and
Reliance Industries Ltd advances 1.49 percent.
* Power and capital goods stocks also gain, with Larsen & Toubro
Ltd gaining 1.7 percent and NTPC Ltd trading
1.9 percent higher on budget hopes.
