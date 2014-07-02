* India's 10-year bond yield falls to 8.69
percent, 5 basis points lower than its previous close.
* Bonds are still supported by renewed hopes that Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley's warning on Tuesday against "economic
populism," could bring in tough fiscal consolidation measures in
the annual budget to be unveiled on July 10.
* The arrival of monsoon in Mumbai and other parts of the
country, and the speculation about policy changes increasing FII
participation in the debt market also buoy sentiment, dealers
say.
* Still, traders warn bonds could remain rangebound until the
budget.
