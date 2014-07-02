* India's 10-year bond yield falls to 8.69 percent, 5 basis points lower than its previous close. * Bonds are still supported by renewed hopes that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's warning on Tuesday against "economic populism," could bring in tough fiscal consolidation measures in the annual budget to be unveiled on July 10. * The arrival of monsoon in Mumbai and other parts of the country, and the speculation about policy changes increasing FII participation in the debt market also buoy sentiment, dealers say. * Still, traders warn bonds could remain rangebound until the budget. (gaurav.pai@thomsonreuters.com/gaurav.pai.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)