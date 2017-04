* USD/INR trading at 59.73/74 versus its close of 60.07/08 on Wednesday after hitting 59.6650, its weakest level since June 13 on the back of heavy dollar-selling by custodian banks and some local corporates. * Traders say the central bank stepped up its dollar purchases around 59.70 levels to prevent the pair from falling further. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $142.8 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. Shares up 1.2 percent. * Domestic shares rose to record highs after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's comment on Tuesday that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked, which stoked expectations of a pragmatic budget on July 10. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)