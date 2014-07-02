July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2021

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.866

Reoffer price 99.866

Yield 1.02 pct

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Paribas, ING, Natixis, Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB6H61

