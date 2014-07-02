BANGALORE, XXXX XX The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40400 ICS-201(B22mm) 40900 ICS-102(B22mm) 28000 ICS-103(23mm) 32400 ICS-104(24mm) 36400 ICS-202(26mm) 44100 ICS-105(26mm) 34400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36600 ICS-105(27mm) 44700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35400 ICS-105MMA(27) 37700 ICS-105PHR(28) 45600 ICS-105(28mm) 41200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41700 ICS-105(29mm) 42500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42900 ICS-105(30mm) 43300 ICS-105(31mm) 44100 ICS-106(32mm) 45000 ICS-107(34mm) 59000