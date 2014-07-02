BRIEF-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date December 16, 2019
Coupon 5.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, TD Securities & Rabobank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1085776067
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S.-based venture capital firm Blockchain Capital LLC said on Thursday it raised $10 million in six hours in a sale of its digital tokens to investors.