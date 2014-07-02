BRIEF-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.587
Reoffer price 99.587
Yield 1.834 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 14.3 basis point
Over the CT5
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US45950KCD00
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S.-based venture capital firm Blockchain Capital LLC said on Thursday it raised $10 million in six hours in a sale of its digital tokens to investors.