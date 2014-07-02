July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.587

Reoffer price 99.587

Yield 1.834 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap, equivalent to 14.3 basis point

Over the CT5

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US45950KCD00

