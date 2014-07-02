July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG
Issue Amount 160 million euro
Maturity Date July 9, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.875 pct
Spread 420.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) IKB & RBI
Listing Vienna/Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law Austrian
ISIN AT0000A185Y1
