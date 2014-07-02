BRIEF-Soho Development to acquire 11.9 mln of own shares at 1.67 zloty/shr

* Its shareholder meeting has authorised the management to acquire 11.9 million of own shares at 1.67 zloty per share from Progress FIZ AN in order to lower capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)