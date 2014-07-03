* USD/INR is expected to fall from its previous close of 59.6875/6975, on continued foreign institutional flows, strength in domestic shares and lack of central bank intervention. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $216.13 million on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * India's Nifty futures on Singapore stock exchange rise 0.4 percent after the benchmark indexes hit record highs on Wednesday. * The pair currently seen trading at 59.55/57 in the offshore spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. The pair is seen trading in a range of 59.20 to 59.60 during the session. * Asian stocks hovered at a three-year high and the dollar rose early on Thursday after robust jobs data fuelled hopes that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would point to momentum building in the economy. * However, most Asian currencies like won, rupiah ease against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The U.S. dollar clung onto modest gains early on Thursday, having risen broadly on the back of a report that showed solid hiring in the U.S. private sector. ($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)