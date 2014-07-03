* USD/INR is expected to fall from its previous close
of 59.6875/6975, on continued foreign institutional flows,
strength in domestic shares and lack of central bank
intervention.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $216.13 million
on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows.
* India's Nifty futures on Singapore stock exchange rise
0.4 percent after the benchmark indexes hit
record highs on Wednesday.
* The pair currently seen trading at 59.55/57 in the offshore
spot non-deliverable forwards traded in Singapore. The
pair is seen trading in a range of 59.20 to 59.60 during the
session.
* Asian stocks hovered at a three-year high and the dollar rose
early on Thursday after robust jobs data fuelled hopes that the
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would point to momentum building in
the economy.
* However, most Asian currencies like won, rupiah ease against
the dollar. See for a snapshot.
* The U.S. dollar clung onto modest gains early on Thursday,
having risen broadly on the back of a report that showed solid
hiring in the U.S. private sector.
($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees)
