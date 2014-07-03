* Indian shares are likely to start higher and may hit a fresh record high for the second straight day on the back of strong overseas fund flows and continued optimism ahead of the general budget due on July 10. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.37 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.09 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 12.90 billion rupees on Wednesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Market will take a close look at the India services PMI data for the month of June, due later the day. * Shares in GMR Infrastructure and Jaiprakash Associates will be in the limelight after the companies launched a share sale to institutions late on Wednesday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)