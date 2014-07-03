* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.66 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening lower on easing oil price, hopes of revival in the monsoon and rupee appreciation. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to start around 8.64 percent and move in a range of 8.60 to 8.70 percent during the day. * Brent futures dipped below $111 a barrel on Thursday as supply fears eased after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis that has cut exports from the OPEC member to a trickle, although declines will be capped by concerns over Iraq. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after more robust than expected private-sector jobs data ratcheted up expectations for a stronger U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)